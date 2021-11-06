Day one of the Astroworld Music Festival was cancelled after a fatal incident (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The surge happened around 9pm Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Pena said. Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

