Astroworld news - live: Travis Scott asks families of victims to reach out to him for help as toll rises to 9
Travis Scott’s team on Thursday released a statement asking victims’ family to reach out for help as the death toll in the Astroworld tragedy rose to 9 following the passing away of 22-year-old Bharti Shahani who succumbed to her injuries.
A nine-year-old boy remains in a medically-induced coma following his injuries.
Calls have ramped up for Travis Scott to be boycotted in the wake of the tragedy, with online campaigners pushing to block the rapper’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella festival next year.
Mr Scott’s lawyer has criticised what he called “finger-pointing” and “inconsistent messaging” by Houston police and officials in the wake of the deadly tragedy at Astroworld, instead urging them to get on with investigating Friday’s incident so that repeats in future can be avoided.
Meanwhile, at least 58 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in connection with the Astroworld disaster, as of Wednesday.
It comes after Houston’s police chief told a news conference that officials didn’t have the power to stop Scott’s performance as the disaster unfolded and that the “ultimate authority to end the show is with the production and the entertainer”.
Family of the 22-year-old victim at Astroworld demands justice
As the family of Bharti Shahani confirmed the passing away of the 22-year-old during an emotional news conference, they demanded “justice” for her and the other victims.
Karishma Shahani, the mother of Ms Shahani, sobbed uncontrollably as she paid tribute to her daughter, crying out “give me my baby back” and saying she “won’t be able to live without her”.
“What happened to my blessing now,” she said. “I want my baby back. I won’t be able to live without her. It’s impossible.” Bharti “didn’t ask for anything” and was “always giving”, said her mother. “The first thing she ever asked for in her life was ‘mama can I go to this concert’?” she said.
She broke down in tears as she questioned: “Why didn’t I say no to her? Why? Because it was the first thing she asked me for herself.”
Meanwhile, the training and experience of medical staff at the Astroworld has come under fire, after the attorney for Shahani family confirmed that 22-year-old victim was the woman seen being dropped from a stretcher on her head.
Travis Scott asks Astroworld victims to contact him for help
ICYMI: Travis Scott’s representatives have asked victims and their families to get in touch with him through a dedicated email address if they would like his assistance.
A statement said: Mr Scott and his team “have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons.”
It continued: “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”
Mr Scott has previously offered to pay for the funeral costs of those killed and for free mental health counseling for those affected by the incident.
A “distraught” Travis Scott wants to connect with the families affected by the Astroworld tragedy and has shared an email id for the families to get in touch with his team, according to a newly released statement.
“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” the rapper’s team said. “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.
“To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.”
Fire chief denied access to venue ahead of festival
ICYMI: The president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighter Association said a district fire chief was denied access to NRG Park twice before the festival.
According to Patrick Lancton, the chief of Station 21 visited that morning to familiarise himself with the grounds, something he said is “normal.”
“As with any big, large-scale event he took a ride over and said ‘hey, let’s check everything out,’” Mr Lancton told CNN, explaining, “He would be the one taking command if something happened and determine what resources are needed.”
According to Mr Lancton, the district fire chief was denied access by security staff, then the head of security and was given a map of the venue instead.
Texas lawyer says he now represents 150 people in lawsuit
Thomas J Henry filed the first lawsuit following the tragic events at Astroworld that have left at least nine people dead and hundreds of others injured.
“I represent now about 150 people,” Mr Henry told Jake Tapper on CNN.
“That lawsuit will be amended day by day. It’s about 110 people at the moment, but I expect probably by tomorrow lunch it’ll be about 150 and, by the end of the day based on the trends I am seeing and people reaching out to my law firm, that it may get as high as 200 by the end of the day tomorrow.”
Calls to boycott Travis Scott intensifying
ICYMI: A movement calling for rapper Travis Scott to be boycotted has ramped up since the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston last Friday, as #canceltravisscott trended on Twitter.
Online users, including former fans, are pushing to block Mr Scott’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella in April next year.
As videos from the ill-fated concert showed, Mr Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after a mass casualty incident was declared at the concert.
‘I wish that cancel culture would actually do its job and de-platform him,’ a former Travis Scott fan reportedly said.
Astroworld flooring not up to “industry standards” claims lawyer for victims.
Houston lawyer Alex Hilliard joined other attorneys and experts earlier this week to inspect the site where nine people died following a crowd surge.
Mr Hilliard said that flooring materials at the venue were “dissimilar” with “inconsistent” surface heights and worn tiles that “should have been spotted in a pre-concert inspection.”
“Once we measured this flooring, we saw that this was a disaster waiting to happen,” he told Insider.
‘His little face has been engraved in my mind’ says man who helped 9-year-old victim
ICYMI: One of the people who helped Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old crushed by concertgoers during the Astroworld festival, has spoken about the tragedy. Andy Rios said he took Ezra from a security guard who was struggling to lift Ezra over the barrier.
“I caught him, and the next thing you know, I turned around, and I just started running and screaming to tell people to get out of my way,” said Mr Rios.
“His little face has been engraved in my mind,” he told ABC13.
Mr Rios said it was hard to get through to the crowd and he was forced to stop and do CPR before reaching the medic tent.
Ezra was later brought to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a medically induced coma. His family said he is showing no brain activity.
Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head
The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.
Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.
Man paralysed at 2017 Travis Scott concert feels ‘tremendous sadness’
ICYMI: Kyle Green, who was paralysed having attended a Travis Scott concert in 2017, said that he is feeling “tremendous sadness” following events at Astroworld.
“[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy,” Mr Green’s attorney Howard Hershenhorn told Fox News.
“He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not. And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy.”
