✕ Close Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Travis Scott’s team on Thursday released a statement asking victims’ family to reach out for help as the death toll in the Astroworld tragedy rose to 9 following the passing away of 22-year-old Bharti Shahani who succumbed to her injuries.

A nine-year-old boy remains in a medically-induced coma following his injuries.

Calls have ramped up for Travis Scott to be boycotted in the wake of the tragedy, with online campaigners pushing to block the rapper’s music on Spotify and stop him performing at Coachella festival next year.

Mr Scott’s lawyer has criticised what he called “finger-pointing” and “inconsistent messaging” by Houston police and officials in the wake of the deadly tragedy at Astroworld, instead urging them to get on with investigating Friday’s incident so that repeats in future can be avoided.

Meanwhile, at least 58 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in connection with the Astroworld disaster, as of Wednesday.

It comes after Houston’s police chief told a news conference that officials didn’t have the power to stop Scott’s performance as the disaster unfolded and that the “ultimate authority to end the show is with the production and the entertainer”.