Furniture chain At Home files for bankruptcy and announces plans to close stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The furniture store At Home filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced 26 of its stores are set to close by next fall.

The shuttering of brick-and-mortar stores is becoming increasingly common, and At Home is the latest example of what happens to these types of retailers amid economic difficulties and shifting consumer patterns.

The furniture and home goods supplier listed several economic factors in court documents to explain why it needed to file for bankruptcy, including the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The Texas-based company currently operates 260 stores in 40 states. By September 30, it will close more than two dozen of those locations, including in New York, California and Florida, according to USA TODAY.

According to a review of court documents by The Independent, At Home listed several post-pandemic “financial and operational headwinds” it had to endure in 2022: “Inflationary cost pressures,” which were mostly driven by a spike in freight rates across the industry; “softening demand in the home décor market” and “shifting consumer preferences away from brick-and-mortar locations and towards the convenience of online shopping.”

At Home filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced that 26 of its stores are set to close by next fall ( At Home )

At Home, which calls itself “a company that relies heavily on foreign suppliers,” also mentioned Trump’s trade war, specifically with China, in court documents.

“While At Home has had to deal with tariffs for some time given the nature of its business, the volatility of the current tariff environment came at a time when the management team was working to address the Company’s existing issues,” At Home wrote in court documents.

“These newly imposed tariffs and the uncertainty of ongoing U.S. trade negotiations intensified the financial pressure on the Company, accelerating the need for a comprehensive solution,” it added.

Here is a list of locations that will close next fall, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY:

California

750 Newhall Drive in San Jose

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico

26532 Towne Center Drive, Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach

Florida

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami

Illinois

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood

Massachusetts

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury

300 Providence Highway in Dedham

Minnesota

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester

Montana

905 S 24th St. West in Billings

New Jersey

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton

New York

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh

Virginia

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg

Washington

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima

Wisconsin