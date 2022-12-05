Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670244172

Athena Strand – live: Grandfather says he ‘forgives’ accused killer as suspect’s chilling song lyrics emerge

Follow the latest developments in the disappearance and death of Athena Strand

Sravasti Dasgupta,Oliver O'Connell
Monday 05 December 2022 12:42
Comments

Community mourns loss

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “5 minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.

Athena vanished from her home on Wednesday and an Amber Alert was issued the next day. Her body was discovered on Friday.

Police said that Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx truck driver, had confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.

Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s chilling song lyrics have emerged: “Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive.”

Recommended

1670244161

Athena Strand’s grandfather says he forgives ‘psycho’ FedEx driver

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “5 minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

In the gut-wrenching social media post, Mr Strand spoke of his turmoil as he said he wants Mr Horner “to burn in hell for all eternity” but that his faith is pushing him to want to forgive.

“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Athena Strand’s grandfather says he forgives ‘psycho’ FedEx driver accused of murder

Seven-year-old Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise, Texas, on Wednesday – with her body discovered two days later

Rachel Sharp5 December 2022 12:42
1670242500

Texas school districts to wear pink for Athena

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 12:15
1670238900

Mother says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Mother of Athena Strand says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

Maitlyn Gandy asked that the public raise up Athena’s story. ‘I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster’

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 11:15
1670231700

Suspect taken into custody on Friday

The Wise County sheriff announced on Friday that a FedEx driver had been taken into custody.

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

FedEx driver arrested for murder and kidnap of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

Seven-year-old’s family ‘devastated’ and ‘angry because of what happened’

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 09:15
1670224500

Heartbroken community mourns loss

The First Baptist Church of Cottondale was a gathering place for volunteers and Athena’s family while the search for her was carried out this week. A vigil will be held at the church on Tuesday.

Pastor Charles Pugh spoke with CBS News.

“Your heart goes out to the parents. It’s just so random it seems like, that it happened that way,” he said.

When the news broke that Athena had been found dead, Pugh was with her parents.

“He’s just kind of numb I think,” said Pugh of her dad’s reaction. “Frustration, but he had a good spirit.”

At Friday night’s press conference, Sheriff Lane Akin was visibly emotional.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” he said, “This community does not like losing our children and we can see it because of all the people who came out and helped us throughout this ordeal.”

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 07:15
1670217300

Devastating news announced on Friday evening

After two days of searching, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin delivered the devastating news that Athena’s body had been found at a Friday evening news conference.

FedEx driver arrested for murder and kidnap of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand

Seven-year-old’s family ‘devastated’ and ‘angry because of what happened’

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 05:15
1670210151

What happened on the day Athena disappeared

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.

“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”

At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.

Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.

Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.

“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 03:15
1670202951

Suspect expected in court on Monday

Tanner Horner is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

He was booked into Wise County Jail at 2am on Friday on counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

His bond is set at $1.5m.

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 01:15
1670199351

Everything we know about Tanner Horner

According to Wise County Jail records, Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.5m.

Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

Authorities in Wise County, Texas, announced a FedEx contract driver had allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of the missing 7-year-old

Oliver O'Connell5 December 2022 00:15
1670195751

Video shows investigators surrounding FedEx truck

Oliver O'Connell4 December 2022 23:15

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in