Athena Strand – live: Grandfather says he ‘forgives’ accused killer as suspect’s chilling song lyrics emerge
Follow the latest developments in the disappearance and death of Athena Strand
Community mourns loss
The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “5 minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.
Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.
Athena vanished from her home on Wednesday and an Amber Alert was issued the next day. Her body was discovered on Friday.
Police said that Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx truck driver, had confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.
Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s chilling song lyrics have emerged: “Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive.”
Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.
In the gut-wrenching social media post, Mr Strand spoke of his turmoil as he said he wants Mr Horner “to burn in hell for all eternity” but that his faith is pushing him to want to forgive.
“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Texas school districts to wear pink for Athena
Mother says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’
The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster” in a heartbreaking Facebook post.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Suspect taken into custody on Friday
The Wise County sheriff announced on Friday that a FedEx driver had been taken into custody.
The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
Heartbroken community mourns loss
The First Baptist Church of Cottondale was a gathering place for volunteers and Athena’s family while the search for her was carried out this week. A vigil will be held at the church on Tuesday.
Pastor Charles Pugh spoke with CBS News.
“Your heart goes out to the parents. It’s just so random it seems like, that it happened that way,” he said.
When the news broke that Athena had been found dead, Pugh was with her parents.
“He’s just kind of numb I think,” said Pugh of her dad’s reaction. “Frustration, but he had a good spirit.”
At Friday night’s press conference, Sheriff Lane Akin was visibly emotional.
“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” he said, “This community does not like losing our children and we can see it because of all the people who came out and helped us throughout this ordeal.”
Devastating news announced on Friday evening
After two days of searching, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin delivered the devastating news that Athena’s body had been found at a Friday evening news conference.
What happened on the day Athena disappeared
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says that seven-year-old Athena Strand went to school and returned to her home in Paradise, Texas at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Her father had left his wife and daughter at home to go hunting, and Athena and her stepmother allegedly got into an argument after she arrived home from school.
“We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room.”
At approximately 6.40pm Athena’s stepmother called 911 when she realised that the little girl was not in her bedroom nor anywhere else in the house after spending an hour looking for her.
Police issued an AMBER Alert and the search for Athena began. Some 200 volunteers from the local community joined law enforcement officers in the search overnight, through Thursday, and into Friday.
Athena’s body was found approximately 11 miles away from her home.
“It hurts our hearts to know that child died,” Sheriff Akin said during a press conference on Friday evening. “It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.”
Suspect expected in court on Monday
Tanner Horner is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.
He was booked into Wise County Jail at 2am on Friday on counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.
His bond is set at $1.5m.
Everything we know about Tanner Horner
According to Wise County Jail records, Tanner Horner was booked at 2am on Friday on one count of capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1.5m.
Video shows investigators surrounding FedEx truck
