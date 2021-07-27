Toddler dies falling from father’s arms on mall escalator

A two-year-old boy has died after he fell from his father’s arms at a mall in Colorado at the weekend, according to reports.

The boy, who died of his injuries in hospital on Monday, was with his father at the Town Centre mall in Aurora, around 14 km (8.6 mi) west of Denver, when he fell from an escalator on Sunday afternoon.

According to CBS Denver, officials said the boy and his father were at the top of the escalator when he appeared to lunge forward, and fell two floors.

Witnesses described hearing screams and a shop owner running after the boy fell from an escalator. Officials from the Aurora Police Department said the tragedy was being investigated as an accident on Monday.

The escalator was immediately closed-off to other shoppers at the mall, but many had no idea there had been an accident.

One man told KCNC News that he “was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming. I heard a lady screaming”.

“Then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside, said Cesar Solorazano. “He was on the phone. I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests.”

“And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator.”

The Independent has approached the mall for comment