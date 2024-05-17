The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A five-year-old girl has died in a horrific tragedy in her backyard when she got tangled up and was strangled by her swing set.

Aurora Masters died on Saturday due to brain trauma sustained when she was strangled by the disk swing in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“She pulled her little plastic slide over to where her swing was,” her great aunt, Brenda Kennedy, told FOX31 last week. “and somehow got caught up in the swing, and the swing strangled her.”

Aurora Masters died from her injuries after being strangled by a swing set in Fort Collins, Colorado ( GoFundMe )

The little girl was taken to the Children’s Hospital Colorado, with around 20 relatives flying in to see her, the outlet reported. On May 11 it was determined that the swelling on Aurora’s brain was too severe and would not ease. Her family decided to transition her to end-of-life care.

Over the weekend, Aurora passed away, with Ms Kennedy posting on a GoFundMe page Thursday to say that her niece’s organs had been donated.

“Our sweet Aurora Rae has once again demonstrated her ninja quality of bravery, partnering with the Donor Alliance to complete her giving of gifts,” Ms Kennedy wrote. “She is demonstrating the qualities of a black belt.

“Our hearts are shattered and we continue the journey to honor and celebrate her worldly gifts,” she added.

When Ms Kennedy started the fundraiser, she shared a video of Aurora dressed as a member of the Addams Family, singing the theme tune.

“I have gloves on, I can’t snap,” she said as she started to sing, referring to the famous beats in the tune.

Aurora’s body was escorted home on Thursday with the assistance of the Sentinels Motorcycle Club. Services of remembrance are being planned in Fort Collins and details have not been announced.

As of Friday morning, nearly $30,000 has been raised in her memory.