The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The decomposed body of a 12-year-old boy has been found in an attic, months after his mother passed away without knowing what happened to her son.

The body of Jaylen Griffin was found last Friday in the attic of a home in upstate New York. The location is around five miles from where he was last seen on 4 August 2020 leaving his home in the Central Terminal area of Buffalo.

Jaylen’s body was found a week before what would have been his 16th birthday, police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference.

Mr Gramaglia said they believed the body had been “up there in the house” for a “significant amount of time”.

Jaylen’s 48-year-old mother, Joann Ponzo, died in September before finding out what happened to her son. She told People in 2021 that he disappeared shortly after taking his new puppy on a walk. “We live near a few stores and he would carry people’s bags, and they’d give him change,” she said.

Earlier this month, officers responded to a report of a dead body at the home, concluding an exhaustive years-long search for the boy, police said.

While they could not give a clear timeline of how long the body had been there, it had deteriorated to the point where the boy’s identity was confirmed by dental records.

The medical examiner has ruled the death as a homicide but police did not provide further details of the manner or cause.

Jaylen Griffin’s body was discovered by police on 12 April, 2024 in a home on Sheffield Avenue, Buffalo, New York ( Jaylen Griffin )

Mr Gramaglia described finding the boy’s body as “nothing short of a tragedy” after a nearly four-year investigation. He did not confirm if there were any suspects or persons of interest.

Police are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of anyone responsible.

Jaylen was last seen leaving his home in the Central Terminal area. His body was found at a home on the 100 block of Sheffield Avenue, only a short drive away.

His mother died last year after her health deteriorated following her son’s disappearance, according to Buffalo News.

Jaylen’s mother and father, Joann Ponzo and Brian Griffin ( Spectrum News )

Three months after Jaylen’s disapperance, her 18-year-old son, Jawann Griffin, was shot dead steps from his home, the outlet reports.

“She struggled,” said Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence, who supported Ponzo and helped publicize Jaylen’s disappearance. “She did the best she knew how. She loved her children.”

Ms Morris also told WKBW that she believed Ponzo had died “of a broken heart” over the tragedies.

Joann Ponzo died in September 2023 without finding out what happened to her son who went missing in 2020 ( Supplied )

Jaylen’s family and the Buffalo community gathered together to celebrate him at a birthday memorial this week after authorities announced his remains had been found.

Brian Griffin, Jaylen’s father, told WKBW that he wished Ms Ponzo had gotten closure before she died.

“I just wish she was here with me at this present time, but I know that they’re all together and it’s a blessing... like I say, I got confirmation,” he said. “It’s still a long road to recovery; I’m just looking for justice now.”

Brian Griffin (left) next to local pastor Tim Newkirk at Jaylen’s birthday memorial this week ( Spectrum News )

The police commissioner sent his condolences to the boy’s family.

"I do want to extend my sincerest sympathies to the family of Jaylen," Mr Gramaglia said. "This department has conducted extensive searches, and I want Jaylen’s family to know that we are working diligently to bring the next closure for the family."

Police asked anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this incident please contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716 867 6161.

The Independent has contacted the Buffalo Police Department for further information.