A TikToker has levelled accusations of victim-blaming against the Austin Police Department after authorities allegedly dismissed her claims that she’s been held at gunpoint and nearly kidnapped in October 2015.

Ashley Koborssi, a yoga instructor and online influencer, uploaded a viral video to her TikTok account (@kbosssy) on Monday and details all of the things the Austin Police Department allegedly did in response to her informing them that she’d been “kidnapped at gunpoint”.

As the yoga instructor dances to the song “Happiness”, text begins appearing listing all of the steps that officers allegedly took in response to Ms Korbossi’s claims, including: breathalysing her “twice”; asking her, “‘Are you sure you’re not high?’”; asking her what she’d been wearing; and then later making her walk home by herself.

Ms Korbossi, who has since left Texas and moved across the country to Colorado where she works as a mental health recovery advocate and yoga instructor, captioned the video that has now garnered more than 76,000 views as of Wednesday morning with the note that she was “100% sober!”

The Independent reached out to Ms Korbossi for comment on the incident but did not hear back from her immediately.

According to an interview that she conducted with the DailyDot, Ms Korbossi had attempted to report the kidnapping incident to a separate set of officers, but when the first set radioed over to advise them about her claims, they too dismissed her story as “bulls***”.

Ashley Korbassi explained in an interview with the DailyDot that she didn’t file a police report about the alleged kidnapping because officers from the Austin Police Department told her there was nothing they could do to help her (TikTok/kbosssy)

“No one asked me if I wanted to file a police report,” she told the DailyDot. “I never really bothered calling in to file a police report because essentially, the second set of cops told me, ‘If you don’t know what he looks like, or if you can’t recall what he looks like, if you can’t recall what the car model was, then there’s nothing we can really do to help you.’”

The Independent contacted the Austin Police Department for comment on the allegations of mistreatment but did not hear back immediately.