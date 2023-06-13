Fears for Australian hiker missing in Canada bear country

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A search is underway for an Australian hiker who has gone missing in Canadian bear country while on a road trip.

Julia-Mary Lane, 24, disappeared while on a hike at Bear Lake, near Kimberley, British Colombia, say her worried family. Ms Lane is originally from Brisbane but has been living in Alberta since January and took the trip before starting a job in finance.

When she failed to return from the hike, her Canadian roommate, Janet Hamilton, contacted Ms Lane’s family and alerted the authorities. Her Garmin watch shows that her last activity was on a hike on Friday near Maysville, British Columbia.

Lane’s Ford Escape vehicle was later found at Bear Lake and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched a search and rescue effort.

“She’s very well-travelled, she’s fit, she’s capable … the worry is there’s unstable ground and she’s had a fall and there’s bears around,” her mother, Rosalind Lane told Australia’s ABC.

She added that family members “will quite probably” travel to Canada and are “trying not to think of the worst-case scenario”.

“I just hope she comes home safely,” Mrs Lane said.

Before disappearing, Ms Lane had posted to a Facebook group looking for hiking recommendations in the area.

“I’m visiting from Canmore for a few days and would love to join any moderate to challenging hikes anyone has planned,” she wrote. “I am comfortable hiking solo but would prefer to go with a group to minimise bear risk of course.”

(Facebook)

Ms Hamilton took to Facebook to say that her roommate’s family were “all very worried” about her.

“Disappearing like this is completely out of character for JM,” she wrote. “They are normally in contact with her daily and have not heard from her since Saturday morning.”

Ms Lane’s brother, Conor, wrote on social media on Tuesday that the search was concentrated on the area where her car was found.

“Last we heard from her she was on a hike/heading for a hike,” he wrote. “Please reach out and let me know if you have seen her or have any info on where she might be.”