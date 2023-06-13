Watch: Bear swims metres away from tourists at packed Florida beach

This is the moment a black bear nonchanantly decided to take a dip at a Florida beach in front of stunned tourists.

The young animal took a dip off the coast of Destin on Sunday (11 June).

“That was the last thing I expected to see swimming out there,” bystander Steffani Saddler told Fox 35 News.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears are “driven by their need to eat” and can detect odors over a mile away due to their excellent sense of smell.