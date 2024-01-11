Tahoe resort avalanche victim named as harrowing warning signs revealed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police revealed the identity of the man who was killed in the avalanche that struck a ski resort in Tahoe, California — which kept the resort open despite at least one forecast warning of avalanche risk.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd as the man who died as a result of Wednesday’s avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. “Our heart felt (sic) condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kidd during this difficult time,” the office wrote.

Another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and two others were pulled out of the slide after the avalanche occurred at 9.30am on the Palisades side of the mountain on 10 January.

On 10 January, the Sierra Avalanche Center reported “considerable” avalanche danger in the Central Sierra Nevada region, which includes the Lake Tahoe area.

“A strong winter storm will enter our area today bringing high intensity snowfall and gale force winds,” the center wrote. “Avalanche danger will quickly increase today with avalanches occurring in a variety of areas by this afternoon. A period of high avalanche danger may occur in the early evening hours.”

The avalanche struck just 30 minutes after the KT-22 chairlift opened for the season.

Following the incident, the resort said it was closing both sides of the mountain.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Michael Gross, Vice President of mountain operations, said that the resort had been conducting an avalanche control assessment since Sunday. When asked whether it was a typical call to keep the resort open during a snowstorm, he replied, “absolutely,” as long as “we deem conditions safe.”

Dee Byrne, the president of Palisades Tahoe ski resort, said at the press conference that it had been a “very sad day for my team and everyone here.”

The sheriff’s office said the avalanche debris field spanned roughly 150 ft wide, 450 ft long and 10 ft deep.

On Thursday morning, the resort’s website said it expected delays. Thursday “will be a rigorous snow safety morning for both Palisades and Alpine today. Since both mountains closed just shy of 11am yesterday, it will take longer to assess all terrain and get everything open,” the resort wrote.