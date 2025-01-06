Avalanche kills experienced skier in Wyoming as he is left ‘fully buried’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An experienced skier was killed by an avalanche in western Wyoming on Saturday after he was buried beneath a heavy landslide at the Togwotee Pass in the Teton Mountains, 20 miles east of Grand Teton National Park.

The victim of the disaster has been identified by county coroner Brent Blue as nurse Kenneth Goff, 36, described as a skilled mountaineer from Lander in the same state, The Cowboy State Daily reports.

Goff was one of a party of four skiers who had ascended to a height of 10,400ft in the backcountry when they were struck by a falling slab of snow.

Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) were notified of their distress by an emergency 911 satellite text sent from an Apple iPhone just before midday, which directed its team to the Breccia Cliffs area.

The rescuers intially attempted to set out by helicopter, snowmobile and skis to reach the stranded group but adverse weather conditions meant that only the latter method proved viable, with its operatives finally making contact with the stricken party at 3.47pm, according to their subsequent statement.

“The avalanche partially buried one skier and fully buried another,” they reported.

“The partially buried skier sustained a lower leg injury.”

The team worked to free the buried skier, later revealed to be Goff, but were not able to save his life.

His partially buried companion was freed and treated for their injury before the rescuers were able to deliver them and the other two survivors to a waiting ambulance back at Grand Teton National Park.

The body of the deceased was brought back using a sked.

“Kenny was calm and caring, chronically positive, a climbing partner to many, and a friend to all,” said Sarah Martin, Rocky Mountain campus director of the National Outdoor Leadership School, where Goff had served as a climbing instructor.

“He will be sorely missed.”

TCSAR said the tragedy “serves as an important reminder of how much longer a mission can take when the helicopter is grounded, and is another factor to consider in your backcountry planning should an accident occur”.

Stressing the vital role played by the satellite text service in its rescue effort, the TCSAR advised the public: “For anyone using this relatively new function, please include the nature of your emergency, mechanism of injury, and number of people in your party.

“Including that info can help first responders efficiently develop solutions to the problems.”

“TCSAR extends its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased skier,” it concluded.

Goff’s death is the fifth by avalanche in the United States so far this winter.