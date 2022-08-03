State Department updates ‘worldwide caution’ after al-Zawahiri strike

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US state department has issued a “worldwide caution” alert following the strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, fearing retaliation against American citizens.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in a drone strike conducted by the US.

In a Worldwide Caution Update, the State Department on Tuesday said it believed “there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on 31 July 2022”.

“Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe.

“These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.”

American citizens travelling abroad were asked to maintain a “high level of vigilance” and “practice good situational awareness”, given the possibility of a retaliatory attack.

“US government facilities worldwide actively monitor potential security threats and may temporarily close or periodically suspend public services to assess their security posture. In those instances, US embassies and consulates will make every effort to provide emergency services to US citizens,” it added.

Al-Zawahiri, one of America’s most wanted terrorists and Osama Bin Laden’s deputy, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA 20 years after the 9/11 attacks.

The al-Qaeda leader was hit by the strike when he stepped onto the balcony of his safe house in the Shirpur neighbourhood of Kabul.

Mr Biden said al-Zawahiri was responsible not just for the deaths on 9/11 but also the 2000 USS Cole bombing, which killed 17 US sailors and the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in the 1990s.

“Now, justice has been delivered,” Mr Biden said. “And this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer.”

A six-bladed weapon called the ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ was used to kill the al-Qaeda leader. The controversial weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and most importantly, does not trigger a blast, which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage.

Mr Biden said the attack showed “that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out”.