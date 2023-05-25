Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newborn bison calf in Yellowstone National Park was euthanised after an attempted rescue effort by a tourist caused it to be rejected by the herd.

The National Park Service (NPS) has appealed for help to identify the tourist after the “unfortunate incident” at the junction of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek on Saturday.

The man approached the calf after it became separated from its mother when the bison herd crossed the swollen Lamar River in the northeastern corner of the Wyoming park, the NPS said.

He then pushed the struggling calf up a river bank and onto a roadway.

Witnesses said the man and other tourists patted the “noticeably distressed” and shivering baby bison, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

The calf and mother were seen calling out to each other from opposite sides of the river, the news site reported.

Park rangers’ attempts to reunite the calf with the herd were unsuccessful, and the calf was euthanised after it caused a “hazardous situation” by following cars and visitors, the NPS said.

Authorities are appealing for information to identify a tourist who attempted to rescue a newborn bison calf in Yellowstone National Park (National Park Service)

Yellowstone regulations state that visitors must remain at least 25 yards (23m) away from all wildlife including bison, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards (91m) away from wolves and bears.

Park rangers recently appealed to tourists to stay clear of wild animals after several documented incidents of bison being approached for selfies or pets.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival,” an NPS spokesperson said.

The tourist is described as a white male in their 40s or 50s, who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or email YELL_Tip@nps.gov.