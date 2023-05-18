Kevin Costner teases self-backed Western weeks after Yellowstone’s cancellation

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just weeks after the news of Yellowstone’s cancellation, Kevin Costner is teasing the release of his own Western project titled, Horizon.

Costner played the lead in Paramount’s hit series about a major land-owning family from Montana fighting to preserve their property.

The cancellation came after speculation that Costner would be leaving the series amid rumours he locked heads with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Costner, 68, teased Horizon: An American Saga on Instagram on Wednesday (17 May), saying he hasn’t “felt this way” since 1990’s Dances with Wolves, which won seven Oscars, including Best Director for Costner.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” Costner wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

In a new interview with Deadline, Costner revealed that he’d mortgaged his own land in order to self-finance the saga, which will span four films set in pre- and post-Civil War America.

“I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” he said.

“But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f***ing conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Costner added that he’d tried to get the film made on several occasions over the last three decades; however, his efforts had always been rebutted.

“At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it. I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one,” he said.

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Before Yellowstone’s cancellation, it was claimed that Costner’s shooting schedule for another project left the crew with minimal time to complete filming.

Costner’s lawyer refuted the claim at the time, stating: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

It’s been confirmed that Sheridan is working on a spin-off. While the exact casting and plot details of the sequel remain under wraps, it’s been reported that Matthew McConaughey will star.

Earlier this month, Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, of 18 years, filed for divorce. The two share three children aged 12, 14 and 15.