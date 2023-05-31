Baby girl dies in hot car as parents attend Florida church service

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 11-month-old baby girl died after her parents left her inside a hot car as they went to church in Florida.

Police say that they were called to the Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church in Palm Bay to reports of an unresponsive baby at around 1pm on Sunday.

The baby had been left in the vehicle for around three hours while her parents attended the service, according to authorities.

She was transported to Palm Bay Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” said Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not said if any charges will be brought against the parents, who have not been named.

According to KidsAndCars.org, Florida is second in the nation for child hot car deaths.

Last year there were 36 deaths of children in hot cars in the US, and there have been six so far in 2023, according to the organisation’s data.

“The most important thing for people to know is that it can happen to absolutely anyone. There’s no norm to it,” said Jeanne Fennell, the president and founder of KidsAndCars.org.