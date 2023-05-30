Ron DeSantis called out for ‘ignoring’ Hollywood beach shooting: ‘He doesn’t care’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced criticism on Tuesday for failing to issue a statement about the mass shooting in Hollywood, Florida that left nine people, including four children, injured.

Mr DeSantis, who announced his campaign for US president last week, made no mention of the victims or event on his social media nearly a day after the shooting.

Five adults and four children, including a one-year-old, suffered gunshot wounds after two groups of people engaged in gunfire at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday.

The shooting is one of over 260 to occur in the US so far this year.

It comes just one month after Mr DeSantis signed legislation that will loosen restrictions on concealed carry on 1 July.

The Independent has reached out to Mr DeSantis for comment.

Florida Senator, and former governor, Rick Scott tweeted that he was “heartbroken and angry to see this senseless violence” and indicated he would monitor the situation.

Representatives Maxwell Frost, Lois Frankel, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson all acknowledged the shooting on their social media pages.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called out Mr DeSantis on Twitter for passing the legislation and contributing to “this kind of senseless violence.”

“Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common-sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue,” Mr Newsom wrote.

Mr DeSantis’ press secretary Jeremy Redfern replied to Mr Newsom “Hi Gavin, How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome?”

Besides Mr Redfern’s response to Mr Newsom’s tweet, Mr DeSantis’ office had not issued a statement about the shooting leading to some criticsm on Twitter.

“9 people were shot in Hollywood, Florida and it sure as hell wasn’t by Drag Queens,” one Twitter user said.

A Twitter user named David tweeted: “I kind of appreciate Ron DeSantis not even bothering to offer thoughts and prayers to victims of the mass shooting in Hollywood Beach last night. He doesn’t care. It’s more honest.”

“So is Governor DeSantis going to pretend that a mass shooting didn’t happen in his state so that he can have his rally in Iowa? Has he even made a public statement about the shooting yet?” Another Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user asked: “Does Ron DeSantis even offer thoughts and prayers when his state has another mass shooting or is it just another Monday in Florida?”

Six of the nine shooting victims remained in the hospital on Tuesday, while three had been treated and discharged.

Hollywood Police said they arrested two people but were still looking for three persons of interest connected to the shooting.