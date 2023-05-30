✕ Close 9 injured in shooting at beach in Hollywood

At least nine people including a one-year-old baby have been wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.

The shooting began at about 6.30pm in the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, and the wounded include four minors between the ages of 1 and 17.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said one victim was in surgery late on Monday while the others were stable.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a fight between two groups on the seafront resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

“Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood mayor Josh Levy said in a statement.

Witnesses posted chilling video online showing crowds fleeing the busy Broadwalk after the shooting that took place near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

