Liveupdated1685428215

Hollywood Florida shooting – latest: Four children among nine wounded in mass shooting at Broadwalk

Police detain one person as another suspect is still being sought

Namita Singh,Graeme Massie
Tuesday 30 May 2023 07:30

9 injured in shooting at beach in Hollywood

At least nine people including a one-year-old baby have been wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.

The shooting began at about 6.30pm in the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, and the wounded include four minors between the ages of 1 and 17.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said one victim was in surgery late on Monday while the others were stable.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a fight between two groups on the seafront resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

“Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood mayor Josh Levy said in a statement.

Witnesses posted chilling video online showing crowds fleeing the busy Broadwalk after the shooting that took place near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

1685428215

In pictures: Law enforcement officers respond to shooting at Florida beach

A police officer searches the area where gunfire broke out along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 29 May 2023

(EPA)

Police officers search the area where gunfire broke out along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 29 May 2023

(EPA)

Police officers close off the area where gunfire broke out along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 29 May 2023

(EPA)

Police officers close off the area where gunfire broke out along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 29 May 2023

(EPA)
Namita Singh30 May 2023 07:30
1685426415

Police sets up reunification area

Hollywood police issued an alert urging people to avoid places close to the site of shooting at the popular beach town.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area,” the department tweeted.

“If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop.”

Namita Singh30 May 2023 07:00
1685425511

Video shows tourists fleeing Miami beach in terror at mass shooting

A chilling video of the mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day has showed people panicking and scrambling for safety.

Nine people were wounded in the shooting in 1200 block of N Broadwalk near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Miami.

Local reports said several victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Live cam footage showed people frantically running from the scene after gunshots were heard. Chaos and the fear at the scene are palpable from the video showing beachgoers running away.

My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar has more:

Video shows tourists fleeing Miami beach in terror at mass shooting

Six adults and three children wounded in mass shooting at Miami’s Hollywood Broadwalk

Namita Singh30 May 2023 06:45
1685424623

Family of victims outside Memorial Regional Hospital

Namita Singh30 May 2023 06:30
1685423723

‘Thousands of people in area when shots were fired’

Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area when a fight broke out, and shots were fired. At least dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.

Namita Singh30 May 2023 06:15
1685422176

Where did the shooting take place?

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.

The incident took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening at about 6.30pm near a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Namita Singh30 May 2023 05:49
1685421023

Hollywood mayor thanks officials for immediate response

Hollywood mayor Josh Levy issued a statement saying he appreciated the prompt response from police and paramedics following the shooting at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Florida.

“Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” he said.

Namita Singh30 May 2023 05:30
1685420461

Youngest victim a baby, say police

Police say a baby was among the nine people wounded in Monday evening’s shooting in Hollywood, Florida.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit along with five adults between 25 and 65.

One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System said nine victims included six adults and three children.

It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting the 17-year-old as an adult.

Namita Singh30 May 2023 05:21
1685419223

In pictures: Law enforcement officers respond to shooting at Florida beach

Law enforcement officers are seen on a crime scene as they respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on 29 May 2023 in Hollywood, Florida

(Getty Images)

People are seen at a bar next to a crime scene as law enforcement officers respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on 29 May 2023 in Hollywood, Florida

(Getty Images)

An officer passes through a crime scene tape cordon along a street as they respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on 29 May 2023 in Hollywood, Florida

(Getty Images)

Law enforcement officers respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on 29 May 2023 in Hollywood, Florida

(Getty Images)
Namita Singh30 May 2023 05:00
1685417233

Witnesses describe shooting near Hollywood in Florida

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when all of a sudden he heard numerous gunshots go off on the broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

Shooting on broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida

(Getty Images)

Jamie Ward, who was also on the broadwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Videos posted on Twitter on Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Namita Singh30 May 2023 04:27

