Baby loungers sold on Amazon recalled over risk of serious injury or death
Federal regulators warned of suffocation and fall hazards, calling the lounger an ‘unsafe sleeping environment’
Tens of thousands of baby loungers sold on Amazon have been recalled over risk of serious injury or death.
About 23,000 URMYWO Baby Loungers were recalled Thursday after they were found to violate the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s mandatory standard for infant sleep products.
The commission listed several issues with the baby lounger that cause an “unsafe sleeping environment.”
“The sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant,” the commission said.
The sleeping pad is also too thick, which poses a “suffocation hazard,” the commission warned. There is a risk the baby could also “fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.”
The recall warned of the baby falling because the loungers don’t have a stand.
The recalled loungers were sold by a Chinese retailer on Amazon from January last year to April of this year.
Consumers who bought the product should stop using it immediately and contact the seller for a full refund.
For parents with slightly older kids, the commission issued an urgent safety warning last month over fake Labubu dolls, also known as Lafufus.
The Commission said these monster-like plushy knock-offs pose a “serious risk of choking and death” for young kids.
“These fakes, sold both as plush figures and plush keychains, are small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway,” the Commission warned. It also said there have been reports of Lafufus “that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”
The commission also requested the seizure of thousands of Labubus attempting to be shipped into the U.S. from China “after confirming violation of federal regulations for toys with small parts.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments