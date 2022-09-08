Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 08 September 2022 16:40
Comments

Pennsylvania woman killed by shark in the Bahamas

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido.

The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.

She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications.

Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”.

“The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he added, according to The Post.

Recommended

Ms DiPlacido is survived by her husband David, her three children, her mother and her extended family.

The tourist killed by a shark while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as Caroline DiPlacido

(Facebook / Caroline DiPlacido)

Police have said that Ms DiPlacido travelled to the Bahamas on a weeklong cruise with four members of her family, arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

The ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, left Florida on Sunday.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in