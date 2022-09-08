Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified
Pennsylvania woman killed by shark in the Bahamas
The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido.
The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.
She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications.
Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”.
“The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he added, according to The Post.
Ms DiPlacido is survived by her husband David, her three children, her mother and her extended family.
Police have said that Ms DiPlacido travelled to the Bahamas on a weeklong cruise with four members of her family, arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday.
The ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, left Florida on Sunday.
More follows...
