French tourist in critical condition after shark attack in Hawaii

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A French tourist has been identified by authorities on the Hawaii island of Maui as the person critically injured in a shark attack at the weekend on a beach near Paia Bay.

Police said the 51-year-old woman, who has not been named, was swimming in “murky water” about 100 yards from the shore when she was attacked on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Maui Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene at about 4.09pm by which time bystanders had brought the woman to the shore and attended to her wounds.

Medic and Fire personnel then took over and she was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment in a critical condition.

Police did not provide further details about the victim or their condition, or the circumstances surrounding the attack and an investigation is ongoing.

One witness said they see the woman swimming, possibly snorkelling, in the moments beforehand.

More follows