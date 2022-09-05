French tourist in critical condition after shark attack in Hawaii
Bystanders rescued woman from water before medics arrived
A French tourist has been identified by authorities on the Hawaii island of Maui as the person critically injured in a shark attack at the weekend on a beach near Paia Bay.
Police said the 51-year-old woman, who has not been named, was swimming in “murky water” about 100 yards from the shore when she was attacked on Saturday afternoon.
Officers from the Maui Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene at about 4.09pm by which time bystanders had brought the woman to the shore and attended to her wounds.
Medic and Fire personnel then took over and she was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment in a critical condition.
Police did not provide further details about the victim or their condition, or the circumstances surrounding the attack and an investigation is ongoing.
One witness said they see the woman swimming, possibly snorkelling, in the moments beforehand.
More follows
