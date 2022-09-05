Passenger fired after racist, homophobic rant filmed on plane

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.

In a video, posted on the website Reddit as well as Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane and shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.

The video was taken by another passenger on the Philadelphia to Dallas flight and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.

The man became agitated when he was asked to leave the plane as he had acted inappropriately towards the woman in the seat next to him, the person who posted the video told Business Insider.

The video shows him swearing at other passengers and asking a flight attendant if he would be kicked off the plane because he was racist.

"Obviously I’m a white male that picked a black bag because I’m racist," the man said, before adding, "It’s a better bag than most of ya’ll can afford."

The man went on to say that he was a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline, calling it “one of the best f***ing companies in the world,” also mentioning that he was planning to leave the company.

GlaxoSmithKline tweeted about the incident, calling the behaviour “reprehensible” and saying it did not reflict the culture at the company.

They wrote: "On Wednesday, GSK was notified of an incident involving an employee on a flight to Dallas.

“We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK. The person’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect our company culture."

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.

Also in the US, last week a Southwest Airlines pilot told passengers he would be forced to turn the plane around if someone on board did not stop sending nude photographs to them via AirDrop technology.

A video showed the captain telling passengers he would “have to pull back into the gate” if the behaviour didn’t stop.

Meanwhile, in Europe a British man is currently being held in a jail in Crete after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing because of his drunken behaviour.