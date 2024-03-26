Watch live aerials of Baltimore bridge collapse after ship collision

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live aerial footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after it collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (26 March).

A container ship crashed into the structure at around 01:30am ET, causing a section of the 1.6-mile, four-lane bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

Footage of the incident was captured by a live webcam.

Authorities have declared a “mass casualty event” with seven people feared to be in the water and desperate rescue efforts currently under way in a race against the clock.

Multiple cars are thought to have been crossing over the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press that agencies started receiving 911 calls around 1:30am.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he said.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the ship that crashed into the bridge was bound for Colombo Port in Sri Lanka.