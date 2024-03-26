Moment Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses into water after being hit by cargo ship

Livestream footage shows the moment a large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, falls into the water following a ship collision.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday 26 March, at around 01:30am ET (05:30 GMT).

Baltimore Police say they have been notified of the bridge’s partial collapse and that a number of people are believed to be in the water.

A section of the 1.6-mile-long bridge is seen collapsing into the Patapsco River, with cars that were crossing at the time, in the footage.

Baltimore’s mayor said emergency personnel were on the scene and rescue efforts were underway.