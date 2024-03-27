The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lingering questions around the Baltimore bridge’s collapse could soon be answered as the vessel’s black box was recovered, while two missing members of the construction crew who were working on the bridge and went missing after its collapse have been identified.

The Dali container vessel rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge at 1.30am ET on 26 March after it lost power, causing the bridge to dramatically collapse.

Mystery swirls still around the cause of the incident, which propelled members of a construction crew — who were refilling potholes on the bridge at the time — into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

New details into the cause of the crash could soon be made available.

The National Transportation Safety Board retrieved the Dali’s voyage data recorder, also known as its “black box,” the agency’s Chair Jennifer Homendy told CBS News on Wednesday. The black box can provide “a timeline” of the run-up to the collision, give positioning information, and insights into what caused the power loss, she said.

Ms Homendy said they could have that information as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Workers continue to investigate and search for victims at the scene after the cargo ship Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge yesterday causing it to collapse (Getty Images)

Officials have labelled the crash an accident, saying no signs point toward terrorism involved in the incident.

While two survivors were pulled from the river hours after the dramatic collapse, six others were reported still missing.

Rescuers suspended their nearly full-day search for the missing individuals on Tuesday evening; the six missing men were presumed dead.

The six construction workers were all employed by contractor Brawner Builders, authorities said. Brawner Builders employee Jesus Campos told The Baltimore Banner that the missing individuals are all men in their 30s and 40s — and all have spouses and children. “They are all hard-working, humble men,” he added.

Two of the missing men have since been identified: Miguel Luna, 49, and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, 38.

Miguel Luna (Supplied)

Their relatives have started speaking out.

Luna, a father-of-three, is from El Salvador and has been living in Maryland for just under 20 years, according to a statement from the non-profit organisation Casa.

His wife María del Carmen Castellón told Telemundo 44 that she and other family members of the missing men were able to gain access to the restricted disaster zone while they anxiously awaited news of their loved ones.

“They only tell us that we have to wait, that for now, they can’t give us information,” she said. “[We feel] devastated, devastated because our heart is broken, because we don’t know if they’ve rescued them yet. We’re just waiting to hear any news.”

One of Luna’s children, Marvin Luna, told The Washington Post that he knew his father was working on the Key Bridge overnight but did not know it collapsed until one of his friends called him up and said, “The bridge is … gone.”

Marvin then called his father’s phone, but there was no reply.

The Honduras Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister also confirmed to the Associated Press that Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval was among the missing men.

Sandoval is from Honduras, and had been living in the United States for over 18 years. He is married and has two children.

His brother Martin, who lives in Honduras, told CNN that family members in Baltimore called him to tell him that his brother was missing after the ship slammed into the bridge.

Sandoval was an entrepreneur who had started his own maintenance company, venturing to the US “in search of a better life,” his brother told the outlet.

Although Martin said that his family was holding onto hope that his brother could be found alive, they now just hope that his body could be recovered so they can give him a proper goodbye.

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval (Supplied)

The four others have yet to be identified.

Two of those still unidentified are from Guatemala, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Tuesday statement, adding that one is believed to be 26-year-old from San Luis, Peten and the other is believed to be a 35-year-old from Camotan, Chiquimula.

The ministry did not name the two unaccounted-for workers, but told The Independent in a statement that it had been in contact with local authorities and the missing men’s families.

The Mexican Embassy also posted on X saying that Mexican citizens were among the workers who fell into the river. The embassy did not specify the names or how many of the workers were from Mexico.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he grieved the loss of the six workers at a Wednesday press conference.

He added that if not for the “responders’ efforts, the mayday call, the maintenance closure that was already underway and the time of day of this impact, the loss of life might have been in the dozens”.

He said that he has received “clear direction from the president to tear down any barriers, bureaucratic as well as financial” that could get in the way of rebuilding the bridge as quickly as possible.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he intends to rebuild the bridge entirely through the use of federal funds.