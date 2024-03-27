The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the wreck of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after Tuesday’s cargo ship collision.

The search for six missing men, all construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River following the collapse of the structure, has been called off.

Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding the missing men alive due to the frigid water and the length of time elapsed since the accident.

The collapse occurred after a vessel collided with the bridge around 1:30am on Tuesday.

Two people were rescued from the water in the hours after the incident, with one in critical condition and the other rejecting medical attention.

Officials said eight men were originally unaccounted for.

They are now transitioning from search and rescue operation to a recovery operation.

“Coast guard’s not going away, none of our partners are going away, but we’re just going to transition into a different phase,” Gilreath told reporters.