Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

A “guard cat” by the name of Bandit bravely alerted her human when two armed intruders tried to break into their home.

Fred Everitt, 68, says his calico cat prevented an attempted robbery in his home in the Tupelo suburb of Belden, Mississippi.

“You hear of guard dogs,” Mr Everitt told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. “This is a guard cat.”

The 20-pound kitten woke up Mr Everitt with guttural meows around 3 am on 25 July, Mr Everritt told the outlet.

Mr Everritt initially thought nothing of Bandit’s warnings but knew something was out of the ordinary when she rushed inside bedroom, jumped on his bed, and began pulling his blanket off of him.

“She had never done that before,” Mr Everitt told the Journal. “I went, ‘What in the world is wrong with you?’”

Mr Everitt then walked to the kitchen and found two young men outside his back door. They were using a crowbar in an attempt to break inside. One of them was holding a gun, Mr Everitt said.

Mr Everitt went to get his gun, but the intruders left by the time he returned. The retired oral surgeon said his pet not only thwarted the would-be robbery but possibly saved his life too.

“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” Everitt said. “But I think it’s only because of the cat.”

The grateful owner told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he adopted Bandit when he was making a donation to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.

“I want to let people know that you not only save a life when you adopt a pet or rescue one,” Mr Everitt said. “The tides could be turned. You never know when you save an animal if they’re going to save you.”