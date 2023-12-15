Obama surprises classroom of schoolchildren: ‘I am skinny Santa’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barack Obama dropped by a Chicago school to spread some Christmas cheer among a classroom of youngsters, reading to them and handing out presents.

The former president made his surprise appearance at Parkside Community on Tuesday, dressed in a festive hat and carrying a large red sack, and declaring “I am skinny Santa”.

The school is in the same area where the Obama Presidential Center is due to open in 2025.

However, some were unconvinced, with one of the children, Kahliyah Montgomery, asking the visitor in earnest: “Are you really Barack Obama?”

“I really am,” Mr Obama replied, “despite the disguise.”

In a behind the scenes interview, Kahliyah admitted: “I’m not convinced that’s him.”

During his visit with the children, Mr Obama read the book Santa’s Gotta Go. The book is about what happens to a family when Santa Claus becomes a houseguest.

Mr Obama said: "I could not have had more fun spreading a little Christmas cheer and getting some back from these three and four-year-olds. Especially when I started to read to them about Santa.

“This season is about giving, whether it’s checking in on a neighbor, volunteering for a food drive or a present drive, being part of this broader community where we are all counting on each other — that’s what the spirit of these holidays are about."

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Mr Obama – who was president from 2009 to 2017 – delivered toys to the classroom of 20 pre-kindergarten students, and every student at the school received winter accessories.

“For him to take the time to come here out of his busy schedule to read a book, it just shows that he is still a leader,” Debra Gardner, a teacher at Parkside, told the outlet.