Obamas under fire for climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, causing traffic jams

Former President Barack Obama made headlines during a recent trip to Sydney, but not necessarily for the reasons he wants.

The former president's visit to Australia for a speaking tour required him to travel by motorcade, which caused significant traffic slowdowns throughout the city.

Mr Obama's visit continued to stir up criticisms, with some accusing him of offending an indigenous leader and others pointing out his lack of safety equipment while climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Conservative critics began tut tutting Mr Obama's visit before he even arrived, pointing to the $1m he was set to make for a series of speaking engagements with Julie Bishop, the former Australian foreign minister, according to The Daily Beast.

Tickets for the event were reportedly going for $900.

On Wednesday the Obamas were spotted climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, but critics pointed out they did so without the typical jumpsuits and safety harnesses worn by BridgeClimber personnel who work on the span. A spokesperson for Transportation NSW confirmed that Mr and Ms Obama were cleared to make the climb without the usual safety gear, citing "special permission."

The agency said that the climb was in line with "standard safety protocols that are in place for visiting dignitaries, and are regularly implemented."

Both Prince Harry and Oprah have also climbed the bridge, though the prince wore a harness over his clothing and Ms Winfrey wore both the jumpsuit and the safety gear.

Former US President Barack Obama (C) waves to onlookers after leaving the Bathers Pavilion in Balmoral, Sydney, Australia, 27 March 2023.

On Thursday the criticisms continued when Mr Obama's visit was accused of snubbing the indigenous population by dropping an elder from the event for being "too difficult."

The event organisers have apologised to Aunty Joy Murphy, a Wurundjeri elder, for cancelling her appearance during Mr Obama's visit to Melbourne. She was instead asked to do a "Welcome to Country" performance during a business lunch later on Thursday.

She had previously greeted Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, and the Dali Lama. Ms Murphy was replaced by a Wurundjeri woman and artist, Mandy Nicholson.

Ms Murphy placed the blame on the event organisers, saying she did not want the situation to "be a reflection on President Obama."

“I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past. I do not want this to be a reflection on President Obama. I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal," she told The Daily Beast.

The Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation released a statement accusing the organisers of "lack of understanding" and "respect" toward Ms Murphy, calling the incident a "deep offense" to the indigenous group.

Despite the drama and criticism Mr Obama's events were still largely praised and groups of fans followed him throughout the city. The former president noted he would not be engaging in many public meetings due to the overwhelming demand for his attention.

“If you’re wondering why I’m not taking a stroll through Sydney, it’s not security, it’s the risk of 100 selfies at one time," he said.