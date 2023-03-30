For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The organisers of an event to welcome Barack Obama to the Wurundjeri land in Australia have apologised after facing backlash over cancelling the appearance of an Aboriginal woman for “being too difficult”.

Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy was supposed to perform the Welcome to Country ceremony at the event for the former US president.

But the organisers cited “security reasons” for cancelling her appearance.

Ms Murphy, 78, was supposed to welcome the former president to Wurundjeri land on the last leg of his speaking tour of Australia, according to local media.

She had requested organisers Growth Faculty to provide a support person to help her and also asked to provide Mr Obama with a gift in line with the cultural practices of the land.

In a statement, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation said: “She was told that she was being ‘too difficult’ and was removed from event proceedings.

“This is a deep offence to the Wurundjeri people and to all First Nations people.

“Our Welcome to Country protocols are our traditional law and practice that have been used to welcome and offer protection to our guests on Wurundjeri lands for millennia.”

In a statement to the National Indigenous Times, Ms Murphy said that she was shocked at the way she was treated by the organiser.

“I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past. I do not want this to be a reflection on President Obama. I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal.”

Ms Murphy has welcomed dignitaries including Nelson Mandela and the Queen.

Later, the organisers said in a statement that “Growth Faculty had been working with Aunty Joy and the Wurundjeri community for many weeks ahead of last night’s event” and “due to security requirements, the organisation was unable to accommodate last minute changes to the agreed upon ceremony”.

Growth Faculty “apologised to Aunty Joy that last night’s ceremony could not be changed”.