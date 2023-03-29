Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump suggested that his supporters their political opponents “a war” if the former president is indicted.

The former president re-posted right-wing columnist Wayne Allyn Root on Truth Social that included a link to his column entitled “Democrats Want to Indict & Arrest President Trump. They Want a War? Let’s Give it to Them.”

The article suggests that Republican district attorneys and attorneys general indict everyone from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama, Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former attorney general Eric Holder, Mark Zuckerberg, President Joe Bide, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Trump did nothing wrong,” the article says. “But these are all REAL crimes, serious crimes, treason. It’s time for red city DAs and red state AGs to step up and indict all these dirty Democrat traitors.”

Mr Root has also heavily promoted the conspiracy theory that Mr Obama was not born in the United States of America, a conspiracy theory Mr Trump amplified in 2011 as he teased a 2012 presidential run.

The former president posted on Truth Social earlier that his month that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office planned to indict him within days. The district attorney said nothing was imminent, though a grand jury was hearing witnesses for the office’s investigation into Mr Trump’s payment of adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual affair, which Mr Trump has vehemently denied.

Mr Trump also faces an investigation from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for his actions trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Attorney General Merrick Garland also appointed Jack Smith to be the special counsel to investigate both his handling of classified documents after Mr Trump left the White House and his actions related to the January 6 riot.