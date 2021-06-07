A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.

Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.

Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one sent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.

She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue to finish it off.

“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.

And she added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure the pennies. I sealed the floor with epoxy resin, it cost around $300.”

She told her followers that she has been renovating her home since buying it with her husband in 2018.

“The first year was an actual living nightmare but the labor of love was worth it and everyone tells us if we made it through a live-in renovation our marriage will stand the test of time, and I’d have to agree,” she said.

And she credited her mother as being the inspiration behind the guest bathroom renovation.

“I decided to penny the bathroom floor because it was something my mom had always talked about doing and I loved the idea!” she said.

“How many penny floors have you seen? I love fun decor and design surprises in a home.”

After the process was complete, one of her followers claimed to have spied a valuable vintage coin in the floor.

In 1996 one of the 1943 copper-ally pennies sold for $82,500, but there was no confirmation if one had actually been glued down.

“Since posting the video to TikTok I learned I may have made a very big mistake by not checking the pennies prior to permanently adhering them to my floor,” she admitted.

“I had no idea a penny could be so valuable and there are at least eight wheat pennies, upside down, so we are unable to check the year.