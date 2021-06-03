A TikTok influencer who made her name supporting Bernie Sanders and calling to tax the rich is facing ridicule for showing off a new multi-million dollar apartment.

Nicole Sanchez, or “Neekolul” on TikTok, is well known for an “OK Boomer” video in which she wears a t-shirt with the Democrat senator’s branding on it and dances.

She is also known for dancing in a sweater sold by Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and adorned with the words “Tax the rich”.

In a video of an apartment tour on Tuesday, Sanchez showed-off $2m (£1.4m) home, including an empty wine fridge and a Nespresso machine despite not drinking coffee.

“This is like Martha Stewart vibes,” Sanchez says in the video. “Like, I think only people that are like Martha Stewarts will find this very pleasing.”

It continues with the TikTok personality showing her fans the “East Wing” of her apartment, featuring a gaming area and personal office.

Sanchez immediately came under fire for showing off her apartment after allegedly supporting progressive Democrats that are calling for increased taxes on wealth.

“The OK Boomer girl went from criticising Rich Boomers to becoming a Rich Boomer,” a critic on YouTube wrote.

“Imagine becoming the thing you were crying and pandering about. A rich stuck up boomer,” added another.

“I can bet she will continue promoting Bernie and lefty politics,” wrote another critic on Youtube. “She's not gonna come out as some conservative/libertarian and embrace capitalism.”

Sanchez appeared in a YouTube video in March to talk about how much she earns as an influence, and issued a defence.

“I had my stance on views and politics when I first put the first ‘OK Boomer’ TikTok. And even like, whatever I’m making now, compared to then, I would see if people would be upset if I didn’t have those views anymore,” Sanchez told her fans.

“Whether I’m making this money or not, I just feel like it’s not something to be rude about. Because there’s nothing to be rude about,” added the TikTok personality

“I think when people mean like, ‘Tax the rich,’ I think at the end of the day they do mean, like, billionaires and people who have insane, unfathomable amounts of wealth.”

Both Mr Sanders and Ms Ocasio-Cortez are in support of increasing taxes for billionaires and multi-millionaires, and big corporations.