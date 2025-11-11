Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials in southeast Texas believe they may have discovered the cause of a dam breach that caused 30 homes to be evacuated in the nearby area.

An eight-inch hole, discovered in the Carter Lake dam in Camden, approximately 70 miles north of Houston, was likely gnawed by beavers, according to Polk County Emergency Management Director Courtney Comstock.

Comstock said Monday that property owners close to the dam had found brush that appeared to have been chewed by the critters and that tracks consistent with beavers had also been found nearby.

Beaver activity “is a possibility, and it has happened to other dams in the past,” she told KHOU 11, though added that an exact cause of the persistent leak has not been established.

Hundreds of residents living south of the Carter Lake dam were first notified to evacuate their homes Saturday night following concerns that the dam had been compromised. Authorities said a resident in the area had reported “rushing water leaking from the dam.”

Residents subsequently began pumping water out of the lake over the weekend in order to reduce pressure on the damaged section of the dam.

Officials said in an update Monday that the water level had been lowered significantly, and that as a result the leak had been stopped.

The lake level has been brought down by a foot, though the intention is to decrease it by three or four feet, Polk County Emergency Management said in a statement.

“A six inch pipe that exists below the spillway should also assist with drainage of excess water that may accumulate in the lake. The owners state pumping equipment will remain onsite until the dam repairs have been completed,” the statement added.

Residents have been permitted to return to their homes, though were advised to exercise caution when traveling over roads and crossing bridges in low-lying areas, the department said.

“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation of residents who followed the voluntary evacuation guidance, as well as the dedication and support of emergency responders throughout this incident.

“Emergency Management will remain in contact with the property owners until dam repair operations are fully completed.”