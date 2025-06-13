This city is the worst for bed bugs in the US
Bed bug infestations can upend your life for months
You may not want to know this, but your city likely has bed bugs.
In a new list, the pest control company Terminix has identified the 50 cities it treats the most for the pests. Bed bugs are blood-sucking insects that can quickly infest homes. It can take months to eradicate infestations.
"We have seen a consistent increase in bed bug control service performed since the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Terminix Technical Service Manager Eric Braun.
To make the list, the company used service data from more than 300 branches across the country. The city of Montgomery, Alabama, came in at 50.
“When looking at which states appear the most, Ohio, Texas, Florida, California, and Pennsylvania dominate, suggesting regional trends in infestations are likely tied to climate, housing trends, and travel hubs,” Terminix said.
Which cities are at the top of the list? Here are the 10 worst cities for bed bug infestations.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia takes the top spot for the second consecutive year.
The City of Brotherly Love wasn’t the only Pennsylvania hub on the list.
Pittsburgh was ranked number 15.
New York
This may seem fairly self-explanatory. The Big Apple has consistently ranked high.
But, New York is even higher on Terminix’s list this year, climbing into the top five.
Cleveland-Akron
So, has Cleveland.
Terminix says its standing reflects continued struggles with these persistent pests.
Los Angeles
The City of Angels takes fourth.
Big urban areas with a lot of food and warm temperatures are where bed bugs thrive.
Dallas-Ft. Worth
Dallas-Fort Worth rounds out the top five.
The metropolitan area is frequently hit by summer storms.
Atlanta
Atlanta may take the sixth slot, but this southern hub isn’t even in Orkin’s top 10 cities.
Houston
Another Texas city!
Last year, another list from Pest Gnome ranked the city, with a population of more than 2 million, in its third spot.
Washington, D.C.
The nation’s capital has been in Orkin’s number one spot before.
San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose
On the West Coast, the San Francisco Bay Area also lands inside the top 10.
That may be surprising if you’re looking for the city on Orkin’s recent list. It came in at 41 last year.
Sacramento, Stockton, San Diego, and Modesto also rank within Terminix’s top 50.
Indianapolis
Indiana’s capital city might round out the top 10.
But don’t be fooled. There are plenty of other Midwest cities, such as Dayton, Columbus, Chicago, and Cincinnati.
There are also cities in the South.
