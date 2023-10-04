How to check for bedbugs in your hotel room – and what to do if you spot one

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the threat of a serious bedbug invasion takes hold of Paris, footage of the infested Parisian metro and infested Airbnb properties is more than enough to make skin crawl.

For those fleeing fashion week, there’s a chance hitchhiking bedbugs may have already made themselves at home on clothing and luggage ready for a rent-free life in mattresses and skirting boards.

Here’s how to check if you’re rooming with an uninvited plus one to avoid unpleasant bites and costly treatments and what to do if you spot the bloodsucking bugs in your hotel room.

What are bedbugs and what do they look like?

Bedbugs are wingless small dark yellow, red or brown insects with oval flat bodies that feed on animal and human blood. The y typically bite the head, arms and legs – areas on show while you are sleeping – in a zig-zag pattern of raised red bites that are known to be itchy but are unlikely to cause other health problems.

Are bedbugs common?

Yes. In August this year, it was reported that a bedbug epidemic was “sweeping the UK” after pest control company Rentokil highlighted a 65 per cent increase year-on-year in infestations across the country. While there has been a huge rise in global bedbug numbers in the last decade, frequent travel increasing to pre-pandemic levels is predicted to be escalating the problem now.

The head of science and innovation for North America at Rentokil pest control, Cassie Krejci, said: “Bedbugs are a problem for all travellers, regardless of destination. They are not a symptom of uncleanliness or bad habits otherwise, but rather the consequence of an insect’s success.”

“Visitors should worry about bringing bed bugs home from any trip, particularly those in cities where we are seeing a notable increase in the number of infestations reported.”

How can I check for bedbugs in my hotel room?

As the presence of bedbugs isn’t determined by cleanliness, even five-star suites put you at risk of taking home the unwelcome house guests.

“My biggest tip is to always roll your suitcase into the bathroom or another tiled area prior to starting an inspection of your hotel room”, Krejci recommends.

“Placing your suitcase on the bed or luggage rack can make your belongings vulnerable to bedbugs before you discover them.”

Turn off the lights – Before you unpack, turn off the lights and use your phone’s torch to inspect your hotel room for the best chance of spotting the nocturnal bugs. Check the mattress – Bedbugs are most commonly found in the crevices and seams of mattresses and sleeping areas. Rust-coloured brown and red dots, exoskeletons, tiny blackish specks (dried excrement) and small yellow eggs can all be indicators of a bedbug infestation. Sniff around – A musty odour from the bugs alarm pheromones, sometimes likened to the scent of expired raspberries or coriander, is a tell-tale sign of a large group of bedbugs. Lift wall hangings – Bedbugs are expert hiders, dark stains on the walls or in picture frames would clue you into their presence even if you don’t come across the bugs themselves.

Krejci adds that cushions and throw pillows should also receive the same “flip and inspect” treatment upon arrival.

Last year, hospitality TikToker Halee shared how to check your hotel room for bedbugs before unpacking, recommending double checking mini fridges, curtains and even ironing boards.

What should I do if I spot bedbugs in my hotel?

“Most hotels will have protocols in place that involve relocating you and guests in adjoining rooms to mitigate the spread of bedbugs, along with contacting a professional pest control company for inspection and treatment of the infested areas,” says Krejci.

Notify hotel staff or your rental host immediately with photos of the bedbug evidence you have found. Keep your luggage away from the bed and walls by storing it in the bathroom – preferably on a clean countertop. Bed bugs thrive in 21–32C conditions, according to the British Pest Control Association, so turning on the air-conditioning or heating could help to control the infestiation. Do not store clothing in chests of drawers. Instead, use the wardrobe as bedbugs can’t fly. Once home, seal your luggage in a dark plastic bag and unpack your clothes on a hardwood floor away from the bedroom so you can spot any suitcase stowaways. Wash every item of clothing from your case straight away on as hot a wash as possible to kill any bugs that crept past customs.

