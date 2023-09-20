Man stung to death in attack by swarm of bees after he moved bag of soil

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kentucky man died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees as he moved an old bag of potting soil from his porch.

Harlan County Deputy Coroner John W Jones said the 59-year-old man’s family gave him CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital in the southeastern part of the state where he died from his injuries on Monday.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public by officials and his official cause of death remains under investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” said the coroner’s office on social media.

Authorities have not said what kind of bees were involved in the incident or how many times the victim was stung.

Anyone attacked by bees is warned to cover their face and either get indoors or inside a vehicle.

“Once the bees get riled up, the most important thing to do is run away as fast as possible. Do not try to retrieve belongings nearby. Do not try to stand still in an attempt to fool the bees. That may work with a snake under certain circumstances, but honey bees won’t be impressed,” the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences states.

Between 2011 and 2021, 788 deaths took place in the US from hornet, wasp, and bee stings, an average of 72 per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.