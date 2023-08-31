Five million bees fall off truck near Toronto after vehicle ‘takes a hard turn’

Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road on Wednesday 30 August.

The hives came free after the vehicle “took a hard turn”.

About an hour after authorities put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch offering to help.

Six or seven eventually arrived at the scene, as the bees swarmed the road.

The beekeepers kept the hives on the truck, hoping the worker bees would return at night.