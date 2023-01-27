Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News reporter who was badly injured in a missile strike in Ukraine that killed two of his colleagues has returned to the air.

Benjamin Hall was part of a team covering Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the country when their car was hit by a missile on the outskirts of Kyiv.

British-born Hall lost both feet, a leg and an eye in the attack near Horenka on 14 March 2022.

The news channel’s 24-year-old Ukrainian fixer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and Irish photographer Pierre Zakrzewski were killed in the horrific incident.

“You ask me how I’m doing — I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, I’ve got one workable hand, I was burnt all over,” Hall said during an appearance on Fox and Friends. “And I feel stronger and more confident than I ever have.”

Hall has written a book about what he went through and the recovery from his serious injuries, which is due to be published by HarperCollins in March.

He read an excerpt from the book in which he says that after the strike, he heard his daughter’s voice “as real as anything I’ve ever known” telling him to get out of the damaged vehicle.

“I opened my eyes and managed to crawl out of the car,” he said. “If it weren’t for them bringing me back, there is no way I would be here today.”

And he added that he knew he would make it home, telling himself “I will crawl if I have to.”

Hall was asked what his message to the viewers was.

”I think that when you’ve gone through something like I’ve gone through, the highs, the lows, you have to have a target, you have to get something to fight for. And this is it, trying to get back, trying to speak to you, trying to be on air and trying to tell people the stories, so perhaps it can help them,” he said.

And he said that his personal target was to get back to working as a journalist.

Hall was rescued from Ukraine and eventually transferred to a military medical facility in Texas, where he underwent multiple surgeries.