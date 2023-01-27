Ukraine news – live: Russia warns West ‘directly involved’ in war after tank deal
It comes as Berlin confirms its Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March
The Kremlin has accused the West of being directly involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine by choosing to arm Kyiv.
Berlin caved to pressure from Nato allies this week as it announced that German-made Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March, while US president Joe Biden simultaneously pledged to send its Abrams battle tanks.
Moscow’s ambassador to Germany warned the move would take the war to a “new level of confrontation”, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of Western arms supplies: “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.”
Mr Peskov also dismissed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s jibe that Vladimir Putin is a “nobody” living in an “information bubble” who he has no interest in meeting for peace talks.
“I don’t think an answer is necessary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to Mr Zelensky’s comments to Sky News. “He himself has long ceased to be a possible opponent for President Putin. He was preparing for war.”
‘Not a single room left intact’: Ukraine faces deadly Russian missile onslaught
Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.
Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine yesterday as people headed to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds took cover for a time in underground metro stations.
“Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan, 67, surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a large missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.
“There was an extremely loud strike that made me jump up. I was in the bedroom ... I was saved by the fact that the bedroom is to the other side of the house.”
UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall said he feels “more confident than I ever have” in his first live television appearance since being seriously injured in Ukraine.
The British journalist urged others in similar situations to “never give up” and said adversity could be overcome “no matter how painful something is”.
Hall was caught up in a shelling attack while reporting for Fox News on the ongoing Ukrainian war in March 2022.
His team was on the outskirts of Kyiv when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling on 14 March.
‘Russia targets energy plants in Ukraine’
Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian attacks yesterday targeted energy plants. The attack comes soon after Western allies committed 150 tanks to Kyiv.
“I held an urgent meeting today about the energy situation - about the shortages that are occurring and repair work after the terrorists’ strikes,” said president Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the power shortage from the attacks. “Repair teams are working in those sites where hits occurred.”
DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, conducted pre-emptive emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv yesterday, the surrounding region and the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.
The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war, something both deny.
Ukraine has said it needs hundreds to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east. Both Moscow and Kyiv, which have so far relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, are expected to mount new ground offensives in springtime.
Japan tightens sanctions on Russia after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine
Japan tightened sanctions against Russia today following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities.
The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people yesterday following a pledge by Germany and the United States to supply tanks that could help Ukraine counter any new Russian offensive.
Among the new sanctions, Japan will prohibit shipments of items to 49 organisations in Russia from 3 February that could be used to enhance its military capability.
Those will include products ranging from water cannons, gas exploration equipment and semiconductor equipment to vaccines, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives and robots, the ministry said.
Russian forces attack more 60 towns as Kyiv secures tanks from Western allies
Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north through Kharkiv region in the northeast and in the focal points of Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk region in the east - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Ukraine’s military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic. Russia also launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, the military general staff said.
Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said.
Russia responded with fury to news on Wednesday that Germany and the United States would send dozens of modern tanks to Ukraine. More tanks will come from Canada, Poland, Britain, Finland and Norway while several more allies, including France, Spain and the Netherlands were considering sending tanks too.
Wagner runaway tells of ‘chaotic and dangerous’ on Ukraine frontline
A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.
Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by crossing the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, has said he fears for his life after witnessing what he said was the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner.
Medvedev is living in a secret location in the Oslo area after he was released from detention on Wednesday following a “disagreement” with the police about measures taken to ensure his safety.
His lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told Reuters that Medvedev had seen some “incredibly horrible” situations while he was fighting with Wagner last autumn.
He had witnessed “the shooting of his comrades while he was watching because they tried to flee,” Risnes said in an interview, citing Medvedev.
The Russian was “slowly coming to terms with what’s happening”, his lawyer said.
“His life has been chaotic and dangerous and very stressful for a very long time,” Risnes said, “particularly, of course, during the autumn when he was in Ukraine with the Wagner group.”
“But of course, his life hasn’t been easy before that either.”
Zelensky’s government crackdown continues
Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption.
More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political analysts said Zelensky needs to show Western partners and war-weary Ukrainians that he is serious about punishing misrule.
“Everyone should understand their level of responsibility to the country and nation during the war. Whoever forgets about it receives a quick reaction,” said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office.
“This will happen to everyone who allows themselves to forget (their duties), regardless of names and offices,” Yermak wrote on Twitter.
Any Russian nuclear attacks on Nato land would pose ‘existential risk to Russian motherland'
Vladimir Putin has been warned by a former Nato chief an attack on a single member of the nuclear-armed alliance would pose “an existential risk to the Russian motherland”.
Directly addressing the Kremlin leader in a hard-hitting speech at Westminster, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen said the collective defence guarantee, known as Article 5, “goes well beyond normal red lines”.
The Labour peer, who served as Nato secretary general from 1999 to 2004, is the only person ever to have announced the triggering of the clause in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.
The former defence secretary told parliament “the greatest nuclear threat” faced was a Russian victory in Ukraine, and stressed the urgent need to stop this happened, including providing more military assistance.
Lord Robertson made his stark comments during a debate on the resilience of the UK armed forces against the backdrop of cutbacks and the continuing conflict caused by the invasion of Russian forces.
Referring to the current war in Ukraine, which is approaching its first anniversary, he said: “What is increasingly clear is that Vladimir Putin has declared war on the West.
“What is also clear is we are not responding adequately to that overt challenge to our countries and what we stand for. There is no visible urgency in our national behaviour.”
Slap ‘wretched’ Wagner group with terror ban, UK ministers urged
A Russian mercenary group which has “terror, torture, murder, rape and all other forms of brutality at the heart of its activities” should be banned, UK ministers have been told.
The government has faced fresh demands from the former chief of the defence staff and independent crossbencher Lord Stirrup to proscribe the “wretched” Wagner Group, which would make it a criminal offence to belong to, support or assist the organisation.
The calls came as the Treasury found itself at the centre of controversy over reports it helped the organisation’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin circumvent UK sanctions to take a British journalist to court.
