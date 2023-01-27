Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674794714

Ukraine news – live: Russia warns West ‘directly involved’ in war after tank deal

It comes as Berlin confirms its Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March

Namita Singh,Eleanor Noyce,Andy Gregory
Friday 27 January 2023 04:45
Comments

Moment Zelensky told tanks would be delivered

The Kremlin has accused the West of being directly involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine by choosing to arm Kyiv.

Berlin caved to pressure from Nato allies this week as it announced that German-made Leopard 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine before the end of March, while US president Joe Biden simultaneously pledged to send its Abrams battle tanks.

Moscow’s ambassador to Germany warned the move would take the war to a “new level of confrontation”, as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of Western arms supplies: “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.”

Mr Peskov also dismissed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s jibe that Vladimir Putin is a “nobody” living in an “information bubble” who he has no interest in meeting for peace talks.

“I don’t think an answer is necessary,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to Mr Zelensky’s comments to Sky News. “He himself has long ceased to be a possible opponent for President Putin. He was preparing for war.”

Recommended

1674790425

‘Not a single room left intact’: Ukraine faces deadly Russian missile onslaught

Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.

Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine yesterday as people headed to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds took cover for a time in underground metro stations.

Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, 26 January 2023

(AP)

“Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan, 67, surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a large missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.

“There was an extremely loud strike that made me jump up. I was in the bedroom ... I was saved by the fact that the bedroom is to the other side of the house.”

Namita Singh27 January 2023 03:33
1674794714

UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall said he feels “more confident than I ever have” in his first live television appearance since being seriously injured in Ukraine.

The British journalist urged others in similar situations to “never give up” and said adversity could be overcome “no matter how painful something is”.

Hall was caught up in a shelling attack while reporting for Fox News on the ongoing Ukrainian war in March 2022.

His team was on the outskirts of Kyiv when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling on 14 March.

Read more here:

UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack

The Fox News reporter said he felt ‘more confident than ever’ and urged others to ‘never give up’.

Namita Singh27 January 2023 04:45
1674793853

‘Russia targets energy plants in Ukraine’

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian attacks yesterday targeted energy plants. The attack comes soon after Western allies committed 150 tanks to Kyiv.

“I held an urgent meeting today about the energy situation - about the shortages that are occurring and repair work after the terrorists’ strikes,” said president Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the power shortage from the attacks. “Repair teams are working in those sites where hits occurred.”

People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine 26 January 2023

(Reuters)

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, conducted pre-emptive emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv yesterday, the surrounding region and the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old war, something both deny.

Ukraine has said it needs hundreds to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east. Both Moscow and Kyiv, which have so far relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, are expected to mount new ground offensives in springtime.

Namita Singh27 January 2023 04:30
1674792953

Japan tightens sanctions on Russia after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine

Japan tightened sanctions against Russia today following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities.

The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people yesterday following a pledge by Germany and the United States to supply tanks that could help Ukraine counter any new Russian offensive.

In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations

Japan’s Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry

Among the new sanctions, Japan will prohibit shipments of items to 49 organisations in Russia from 3 February that could be used to enhance its military capability.

Those will include products ranging from water cannons, gas exploration equipment and semiconductor equipment to vaccines, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives and robots, the ministry said.

Namita Singh27 January 2023 04:15
1674792000

Watch: Train carries dozens of tanks in Kansas day before Biden agrees to send M1 Abrams to Ukraine

Train carries dozens of tanks in Kansas day before Biden agrees to send M1 Abrams to Ukraine
Emily Atkinson27 January 2023 04:00
1674791153

Russian forces attack more 60 towns as Kyiv secures tanks from Western allies

Russian forces trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages in an arc of territory extending from Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north through Kharkiv region in the northeast and in the focal points of Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk region in the east - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles - some fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Russian Arctic. Russia also launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, the military general staff said.

A woman waves as she stands in a crater following the Russian missile attacks on 26 January 2023 in an urban-type settlement Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine

(Getty Images)

Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said.

Russia responded with fury to news on Wednesday that Germany and the United States would send dozens of modern tanks to Ukraine. More tanks will come from Canada, Poland, Britain, Finland and Norway while several more allies, including France, Spain and the Netherlands were considering sending tanks too.

Namita Singh27 January 2023 03:45
1674788400

Wagner runaway tells of ‘chaotic and dangerous’ on Ukraine frontline

A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.

Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia by crossing the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, has said he fears for his life after witnessing what he said was the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners taken to Ukraine to fight for Wagner.

Medvedev is living in a secret location in the Oslo area after he was released from detention on Wednesday following a “disagreement” with the police about measures taken to ensure his safety.

His lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told Reuters that Medvedev had seen some “incredibly horrible” situations while he was fighting with Wagner last autumn.

He had witnessed “the shooting of his comrades while he was watching because they tried to flee,” Risnes said in an interview, citing Medvedev.

The Russian was “slowly coming to terms with what’s happening”, his lawyer said.

“His life has been chaotic and dangerous and very stressful for a very long time,” Risnes said, “particularly, of course, during the autumn when he was in Ukraine with the Wagner group.”

“But of course, his life hasn’t been easy before that either.”

Emily Atkinson27 January 2023 03:00
1674784800

Zelensky’s government crackdown continues

Ukrainian government officials who shirk their duties during wartime will be quickly removed, a top aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday amid a crack down on corruption.

More than a dozen officials have been removed this week following a series of scandals and graft allegations. Political analysts said Zelensky needs to show Western partners and war-weary Ukrainians that he is serious about punishing misrule.

“Everyone should understand their level of responsibility to the country and nation during the war. Whoever forgets about it receives a quick reaction,” said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office.

“This will happen to everyone who allows themselves to forget (their duties), regardless of names and offices,” Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Emily Atkinson27 January 2023 02:00
1674781200

Any Russian nuclear attacks on Nato land would pose ‘existential risk to Russian motherland'

Vladimir Putin has been warned by a former Nato chief an attack on a single member of the nuclear-armed alliance would pose “an existential risk to the Russian motherland”.

Directly addressing the Kremlin leader in a hard-hitting speech at Westminster, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen said the collective defence guarantee, known as Article 5, “goes well beyond normal red lines”.

The Labour peer, who served as Nato secretary general from 1999 to 2004, is the only person ever to have announced the triggering of the clause in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

The former defence secretary told parliament “the greatest nuclear threat” faced was a Russian victory in Ukraine, and stressed the urgent need to stop this happened, including providing more military assistance.

Lord Robertson made his stark comments during a debate on the resilience of the UK armed forces against the backdrop of cutbacks and the continuing conflict caused by the invasion of Russian forces.

Referring to the current war in Ukraine, which is approaching its first anniversary, he said: “What is increasingly clear is that Vladimir Putin has declared war on the West.

“What is also clear is we are not responding adequately to that overt challenge to our countries and what we stand for. There is no visible urgency in our national behaviour.”

Emily Atkinson27 January 2023 01:00
1674777600

Slap ‘wretched’ Wagner group with terror ban, UK ministers urged

A Russian mercenary group which has “terror, torture, murder, rape and all other forms of brutality at the heart of its activities” should be banned, UK ministers have been told.

The government has faced fresh demands from the former chief of the defence staff and independent crossbencher Lord Stirrup to proscribe the “wretched” Wagner Group, which would make it a criminal offence to belong to, support or assist the organisation.

The calls came as the Treasury found itself at the centre of controversy over reports it helped the organisation’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin circumvent UK sanctions to take a British journalist to court.

Emily Atkinson27 January 2023 00:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in