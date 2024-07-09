Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1720504800

Beryl hammers Texas with three dead and millions to be without power for days: Live updates

Beryl was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after it made landfall in Texas on Monday morning as a hurricane, with its path showing it to have impacts across the central US throughout the week

Graig Graziosi,Shweta Sharma,Amelia Neath,Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 09 July 2024 07:00
Comments
Close
Hurricane Beryl on path for Yucatan Peninsula, Gulf of Mexico

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Three people have died, and millions more in Texas could be left without power for days as the Tropical Storm Beryl continues to surge through the state.

After making landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of Matagorda on Monday morning, Beryl was downgraded to Tropical Storm as it traversed inland across eastern Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and life-threatening conditions.

At least three people are believed to be dead, including two who were killed when trees fell on homes, according the National Hurricane Center.

A third person, a civilian employee of the Houston Police Department, was killed when he was trapped in flood waters under a highway overpass, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said.

More than 2.2 million homes and businesses were without power around Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, after Beryl blew through, according to the CenterPoint Energy utility.

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick said CenterPoint Energy was bringing in thousands of additional workers to help get the lights turned back on quicker. He said the storm toppled 10 transmission lines and that many of the outages were caused by fallen trees.

Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane through Mexico and the Caribbean.

Recommended
1720504800

Beryl downgraded into a Tropical Storm

Beryl has weakened ever so slightly, meaning it is no longer considered a hurricane, and is now a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center has reported that Beryl is packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 70mph (110km/h) as it approaches Houston, currently 20 miles (30km) west-northwest of the city.

To be considered a hurricane, Beryl would to need to sustain at least 74mph (119km/h) to be a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

Despite not being a hurricane anymore, the NHC and local officials still warn that the weather conditions are dangerous, with life-threatening storm surge, damaging wind gusts and considerable flash flooding that are continuing across portions of southeast Texas.

Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 07:00
1720501200

NOAA Wednesday evening update on Storm Beryl

(NOAA)
Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 06:00
1720498500

ICYMI Watch: Texas residents prepare for Storm Beryl

Texas residents prepare for Storm Beryl
Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 05:15
1720495839

Watch: History of Storm Beryl

History of Hurricane Beryl
Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 04:30
1720493139

Beryl continues to produce flooding rains and the risk of tornadoes

Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 03:45
1720490439

Tourists left stranded at Cancun airport after Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Mexican coast

Watch as tourists remained stranded at Cancun airport on Saturday (6 July) after Hurricane Beryl – which has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm – made landfall on the Mexican coast.

Watch: Tourists stranded at Cancun airport after Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Watch as tourists remained stranded at Cancun airport on Saturday (6 July) after Hurriance Beryl made landfall on the Mexican coast.

Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 03:00
1720487739

Texas officials say restoring electricity will take days

Texas officials say restoring electricity will take days after Beryl came ashore Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and knocked out power to nearly three million homes and businesses.

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Greg Abbott is out of the country, said CenterPoint Energy was bringing in thousands of additional workers to help get the lights turned back on quicker.

He said the storm toppled 10 transmission lines and that many of the outages were caused by fallen trees.

Beryl sped across the Texas coast on Monday, unleashing heavy rains that prompted dozens of high-water rescues. The fast-moving tempest threatened to carve a harsh path over several more states in coming days.

Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 02:15
1720485039

Windows ripped off hotel walls in Galveston, Texas

Dramatic footage from Galveston, Texas, showed windows being ripped off walls at a local hotel.

Video was captured by social media user @YellowShagVinyl, who posted the clip on X.

Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 01:30
1720480839

In pictures: Destruction caused by Storm Beryl

(AP)
Jamaica Tropical Weather
Jamaica Tropical Weather (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(REUTERS)
A tree uprooted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl lies in a lawn, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City, Texas
A tree uprooted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl lies in a lawn, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City, Texas (AP)
Mike Bedigan9 July 2024 00:20
1720475421

Official urge caution over ongoing ‘deadly hazards’ of Hurricane Beryl

Officials have urged continued caution over “deadly hazards” which remain along the coast of Texas as of Monday afternoon, including downed power lines and flooded areas.

Water levels will remain elevated along Galveston Bay and along the coast of Texas from Port O'Connor to Sabine Pass, according to NOAA’s update on the storm as of 4pm local time.

(NOAA)
Mike Bedigan8 July 2024 22:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in