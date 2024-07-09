Beryl hammers Texas with three dead and millions to be without power for days: Live updates
Beryl was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after it made landfall in Texas on Monday morning as a hurricane, with its path showing it to have impacts across the central US throughout the week
Three people have died, and millions more in Texas could be left without power for days as the Tropical Storm Beryl continues to surge through the state.
After making landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of Matagorda on Monday morning, Beryl was downgraded to Tropical Storm as it traversed inland across eastern Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and life-threatening conditions.
At least three people are believed to be dead, including two who were killed when trees fell on homes, according the National Hurricane Center.
A third person, a civilian employee of the Houston Police Department, was killed when he was trapped in flood waters under a highway overpass, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said.
More than 2.2 million homes and businesses were without power around Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, after Beryl blew through, according to the CenterPoint Energy utility.
Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick said CenterPoint Energy was bringing in thousands of additional workers to help get the lights turned back on quicker. He said the storm toppled 10 transmission lines and that many of the outages were caused by fallen trees.
Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane through Mexico and the Caribbean.
Beryl downgraded into a Tropical Storm
Beryl has weakened ever so slightly, meaning it is no longer considered a hurricane, and is now a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center has reported that Beryl is packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 70mph (110km/h) as it approaches Houston, currently 20 miles (30km) west-northwest of the city.
To be considered a hurricane, Beryl would to need to sustain at least 74mph (119km/h) to be a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.
Despite not being a hurricane anymore, the NHC and local officials still warn that the weather conditions are dangerous, with life-threatening storm surge, damaging wind gusts and considerable flash flooding that are continuing across portions of southeast Texas.
NOAA Wednesday evening update on Storm Beryl
ICYMI Watch: Texas residents prepare for Storm Beryl
Watch: History of Storm Beryl
Beryl continues to produce flooding rains and the risk of tornadoes
Texas officials say restoring electricity will take days
Texas officials say restoring electricity will take days after Beryl came ashore Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and knocked out power to nearly three million homes and businesses.
Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Greg Abbott is out of the country, said CenterPoint Energy was bringing in thousands of additional workers to help get the lights turned back on quicker.
He said the storm toppled 10 transmission lines and that many of the outages were caused by fallen trees.
Beryl sped across the Texas coast on Monday, unleashing heavy rains that prompted dozens of high-water rescues. The fast-moving tempest threatened to carve a harsh path over several more states in coming days.
Windows ripped off hotel walls in Galveston, Texas
Dramatic footage from Galveston, Texas, showed windows being ripped off walls at a local hotel.
Video was captured by social media user @YellowShagVinyl, who posted the clip on X.
In pictures: Destruction caused by Storm Beryl
Official urge caution over ongoing ‘deadly hazards’ of Hurricane Beryl
Officials have urged continued caution over “deadly hazards” which remain along the coast of Texas as of Monday afternoon, including downed power lines and flooded areas.
Water levels will remain elevated along Galveston Bay and along the coast of Texas from Port O'Connor to Sabine Pass, according to NOAA’s update on the storm as of 4pm local time.
