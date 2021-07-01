Beth Ferrier says overturn of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction is ‘bulls**t’

Beth Ferrier, who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, has said the decision to overturn the 83-year-old comedian’s conviction is “bulls**t.”

Cosby was freed on Wednesday after nearly three years in prison following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The comedian and actor has maintained his innocence in the case, which stems from an accusation that he drugged and had sex with the Temple University employee in 2004.

“It’s bulls**t! I think it’s all bulls**t,” Ferrier, 63, told The New York Post. “It’s money and power. He’s so guilty of what he did. It doesn’t matter, and it sets a precedent. It’s not OK.”

“Is it because of power and money that he gets to do this?” she questioned. “I’m floored by it. He’s guilty. We got him in prison.”

The Denver-based author additionally said that she dreaded Cosby would “become world famous again” and benefit from composing a book following the decision that overturned his 2018 conviction.

File image: Beth Ferrier reacts while speaking seated between attorney Gloria Allred and Rebecca Lynn Neal (Getty Images)

“What will we get from it? He took everything from us,” she said. “I’m anxious to see what comes of this. He is guilty, I lived through it.”

Ferrier also shared her thoughts about how she thinks Cosby should now pay financially for his crimes if he’s not going to serve the rest of his sentence.

“He owes money to a victim fund. He should be held accountable,” she said. “He’s yet to apologise.”

Ferrier claims that she was raped by the retired stand-up comedian after he slipped something in her coffee and she passed out while in Denver.

According to the Philadelphia Daily News, Ferrier recalled: “I woke up and I was in the back of my car all alone. My clothes were a mess. My bra was undone. My top was untucked. And I’m sitting there going, ‘Oh my God. Where am I? What’s going on?’ I was so out of it. It was just awful.”

The court ruling on Wednesday resulted from an agreement Mr Cosby struck with a district attorney Bruce Castor in 2005 wherein Mr Castor declined to prosecute Mr Cosby in exchange for the comedian’s testimony during a civil trial. Mr Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

“Thank you to all my fans, supporters, and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law,” Cosby shared in an Instagram post.