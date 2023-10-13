Watch live: Biden announces recipients of $7 billion hydrogen hub program

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as President Joe Biden announces $7 billion in federal funding to boost clean-hydrogen production to improve air quality in America amid the climate crisis.

President Biden will also discuss economic policy, infrastructure, energy and climate change in his speech in Philadelphia.

Regions will receive funds from the $7 billion investment made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Clean Hydrogen Hub for the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, is set to receive up to $750 million in the program.

West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania will receive up to $925 million, while Washington, Oregon and Montana and the Midwest Hydrogen Hub of Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan are eligible for up to $1 billion in federal funding.

The new programme is expected to bring investment in manufacturing and create thousands of new jobs in the US.

According to the Biden administration, the hubs are expected to produce more than three million metric tons of clean hydrogen annually and help the US produce 50 million metric tons of clean hydrogen fuel by 2050.