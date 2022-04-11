President Joe Biden’s new Covid tsar has said that the US government isn’t “excessively concerned” about the Covid-19 situation despite a recent rise in cases.

After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite that cases are on the rise in more than half of the states.

Daily cases have increased over the last two weeks in 26 states with cases also on the rise in the country as a whole. Figures from Friday 8 April show an average of 36,204 daily cases, a rise of 25 per cent compared to the week before.

But Dr Jha noted that hospitalizations are at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic and that the BA.2 variant is to blame for the increase in the number of cases.

“It is incredibly contagious, even more contagious than the original subvariant of Omicron, and it caused a substantial spike in cases in Europe,” he told MSNBC.

While cases have been rising recently, it’s not similar to the situation in December and January when the Omicron variant was spreading across the country.

Cases in New York have increased by 60 per cent in the last two weeks, while Mississippi has seen a 57 per cent rise, cases in Kansas have risen by 41 per cent, and by 40 per cent in Oregon.

The BA.2 variant of the virus is referred to as a “stealth” variant as it can avoid some detection methods and it’s thought to only be discoverable by using genomic sequencing.

