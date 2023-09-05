Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing ahead of the US senate reconvening after the summer recess. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also join the press briefing.

It comes as First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said in a statement released on Monday, 4 September.

President Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus, a separate statement said.

The First Lady remains at the Biden family home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Covid cases are rising in the US as health experts have begun monitoring a new variant.

Doctors warned that the BA.2.86 variant, unofficially called “Pirola”, may be cause for concern as it is a highly mutated variant of Omicron.

The Senate will also reconvene on Tuesday, 5 September, as the summer break concludes. Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell will give speeches on the upcoming legislative agenda.