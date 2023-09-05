Jump to content

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House briefing after Jill Biden tests positive for Covid

Billal Rahman
Tuesday 05 September 2023 17:57
Watch live as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing ahead of the US senate reconvening after the summer recess. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also join the press briefing.

It comes as First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said in a statement released on Monday, 4 September.

President Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus, a separate statement said.

The First Lady remains at the Biden family home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Covid cases are rising in the US as health experts have begun monitoring a new variant.

Doctors warned that the BA.2.86 variant, unofficially called “Pirola”, may be cause for concern as it is a highly mutated variant of Omicron.

The Senate will also reconvene on Tuesday, 5 September, as the summer break concludes. Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell will give speeches on the upcoming legislative agenda.

