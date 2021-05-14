Biden news – live: President removes mask on ‘great day for America’ and says fuel shortages will end in days
Joe Biden urges patience and respect on mask wearing
Joe Biden has heralded “a great day for America” as fully vaccinated US citizens were told they no longer need to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to advise wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” the mask-free president said, summarising the guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The CDC and the Biden administration had faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required Covid-19 vaccine dose.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden has reassured motorists that fuel supplies should start returning to normal this weekend, despite more petrol stations running out of fuel across the southeast nearly a week after a cyberattack on America’s top fuel pipeline.
Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its entire pipeline system and begun deliveries in all of its markets late on Thursday, but that it would take several days for shipments to return to normal along its 5,500-mile route.
Some markets “may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions”, it said in a statement, echoing earlier comments from the president, who said earlier there could be “hiccups”.
‘No – are they all vaccinated?’ Pelosi refuses to change rules on masks on House floor
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that masks will be required for members and staff on the floor of the House until they were all fully vaccinated.
She was asked by CNN if there would be a change in the rule requiring masks after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidance on face coverings.
“No,” Ms Pelosi said, then asked, “Are they all vaccinated?”
Approximately 75 per cent of House members have had a jab, she said.
More infrastructure talks next week
Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators have agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations on a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package intensify.
GOP senators left a more than 90-minute meeting at the White House on Thursday “encouraged” about their discussions with the president and prepared to build on the $568bn proposal they had put forward last month as an alternative to his sweeping American jobs and families plans.
Mr Biden was also upbeat after the meeting about the infrastructure package that could become one piece of his administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan.
“I am very optimistic that we can reach a reasonable agreement — and even if we don’t, it’s been a good-faith effort,” he said in the Rose Garden.
Biden to meet Daca ‘dreamers’ in immigration overhaul push
The president is today due to meet with six immigrants brought to the US illegally as children who benefited from an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation.
As a candidate, Joe Biden promised to protect those often described as “dreamers” and their families by reinstating the policy.
He is now looking to press Congress to pass legislation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme.
Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, said in March his agency was issuing a rule to “preserve and fortify Daca”, but the policy faces a Texas court challenge that could invalidate the protections established under Mr Obama.
Donald Trump tried to phase out the programme and the US Supreme Court ruled last year that the then-president could end it, but he did so improperly.
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden
Thousands of social media posts have misleadingly painted Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline last Friday, but engineered it.
A ransom-seeking cyberattack, not an executive order or energy policy from the president, triggered the shutdown that drove residents of states such as North Carolina to panic buy so much fuel that nearly 70 per cent of petrol stations in the state remained without fuel on Thursday afternoon.
