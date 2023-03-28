Watch live: Biden visits North Carolina to kick off Investing in America tour

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden kicks off his Investing in America tour in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday, 28 March.

The US president is travelling to over 20 states over the next three weeks accompanied by vice president Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the Cabinet, and senior White House officials.

The White House says that the Investing in America agenda, which includes new infrastructure projects made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as new electric vehicle manufacturing facilities as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act and high-speed internet “is growing the economy from the middle-out and bottom-up, not top down.”

Mr Biden’s visit comes as his administration battles with Republicans over what spending to prioritise and which party has better ideas of how to boos the US economy.

GOP politicians have rejected Mr Biden’s budget, which includes $2.6 trillion in new spending, but have not offered an alternative.

