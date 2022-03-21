Biden says Putin used hypersonic missile in Ukraine because his ‘back is against the wall’
Biden warns Putin may use cyberattacks against US next
Russian president Vladimir Putin is resorting to extreme tactics because his “back is against the wall,” according to Joe Biden, including using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.
The missiles, whose high velocity make them extremely difficult to intercept, were used to destroy a weapons depot in Ukraine on Friday.
“Putin’s back is against the wall,” Mr Biden said in remarks on Monday. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity, the tactics he may employ.”
In addition to the high-powered missiles, the president warned that the Russia military might deploy cyber-attacks—including against the US.
“One of the tools he’s most likely to use in my view, in our view, is cyberattacks,” Mr Biden added. “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
