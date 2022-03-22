✕ Close Shelling in Kiev neighbourhood destroys a shopping centre and leaves at least six dead

Russian president Vladimir Putin is contemplating the use of biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine, Joe Biden has said in response to Moscow’s claims that Kyiv has the lethal weapons.

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those,” Mr Biden said, adding that Mr Putin’s “back is against the wall”.

In a video address late on Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Ukraine was willing to shelve any plans to join Nato.

He said he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to Nato, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further Nato expansion,” Mr Zelensky said.