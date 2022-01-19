Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”

In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.

“Do I think he’ll test the West? Test the United States and Nato as significantly as he can,” he said. “Yes, I think he will.”