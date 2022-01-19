‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants
Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”
In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.
“Do I think he’ll test the West? Test the United States and Nato as significantly as he can,” he said. “Yes, I think he will.”
